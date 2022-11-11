Tim Doran hired as Loveland's new police chief

Loveland confirmed the city hired Tim Doran as it's new police chief on Thursday night.

Doran is taking over a what has been a trouble police department in Loveland, and he comes in as a 32-year veteran in law enforcement. That includes 22 years in the FBI.

via CBS

Doran was previously serving Colorado as the assistant police chief in For Collins prior to his new role as the top police officer in Loveland.



Former Loveland Chief Bob Ticer resigned as the department came under fire for several controversies, including the violent arrest of a 73-year-old woman with dementia.



RELATED: Loveland Police Chief Bob Ticer Hired To Run Police Department In Arizona