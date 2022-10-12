Loveland Police chief finalists to meet with public on Thursday

Residents in the city of Loveland can meet with the police chief finalists on Thursday night.

Three candidates are vying for the top position at the department after former Chief Bob Ticer was hired as the chief of the Prescott Valley Police Department in Arizona in February of this year.

Ticer left Loveland as the department was under immense scrutiny for its officers' rough arrest of Karen Garner, a 73-year-old woman with dementia and sensory aphasia.

Though he was not directly involved in the arrest of Garner, some in the public accused him of allowing a culture within the department which facilitated the troubling incident.

Former Deputy Chief Eric Stewart took over as interim chief in April. The following month, one of the department's officers was sentenced to 5 years in prison for Garner's arrest. The second officer on the scene of that arrest was sentenced to 45 days in jail in August.

Now, Timothy Doran, David Farrow and Anita Koester hope to become the department's new chief.

The trio will be at the Embassy Suites in Loveland, 4705 Clydesdale Parkway, near by the Ranch Events Complex. The event is from 6 to 8 p.m.

If you can't make it in person, you can livestream the presentation on the city's website, LOVGOV.org.