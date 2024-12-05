Watch CBS News
Loveland police arrest former Colorado school custodian accused of indecent exposure

By Jennifer McRae

Police in Loveland arrested a man who was accused of indecent exposure while working as a school custodian. Investigators said Charles Littrell, 85, was arrested on Tuesday. 

According to police, several juvenile victims came forward and said they saw Littrell exposing himself in a Loveland middle school bathroom. At the time, Littrell was employed by the Thompson School District as a custodian. He is no longer employed by the school district. 

Littrell was booked into the Larimer County Jail on charges of indecent exposure in view of minors. His bond was set at $10,000. 

Investigators are concerned about the possibility of additional victims. Anyone with information about the incident or others similar in nature is asked to call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032 or Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868.

Jennifer McRae

Jennifer McRae is a digital media producer for CBS Colorado with more than 25 years of experience in news. Jennifer is part of the digital team recognized for excellence for Best Website several times by the Colorado Broadcasters Association.

