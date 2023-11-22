Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal crash closes Highway 6 at Loveland Pass

By Ben Warwick

/ CBS Colorado

One person is dead and two more were hurt after a car crash on Highway 6 at Loveland Pass.

Few details were available, but Colorado State Patrol tells CBS News Colorado that two cars were involved. One person died, another had serious injuries, and another was hurt but walking around. It's unclear which cars those injured were in. 

The closure is expected to last at least another hour. 

I-70 will be impacted, as Hazmat loads will be staged at the tunnel to go through since Highway 6 is closed.  

Ben Warwick

Senior Assignment Editor Ben Warwick coordinates resources for reporters and photographers and helps manage the newsgathering operation for CBS News Colorado.

First published on November 22, 2023 / 8:11 PM MST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.