Fatal crash closes Highway 6 at Loveland Pass

One person is dead and two more were hurt after a car crash on Highway 6 at Loveland Pass.

Few details were available, but Colorado State Patrol tells CBS News Colorado that two cars were involved. One person died, another had serious injuries, and another was hurt but walking around. It's unclear which cars those injured were in.

The closure is expected to last at least another hour.

I-70 will be impacted, as Hazmat loads will be staged at the tunnel to go through since Highway 6 is closed.