Colorado mountain tradition continues: mass wedding ceremony held at Loveland ski area on Valentine's Day
Dozens of couples said "I do" during a mass Valentine's Day wedding in Loveland ski area on Tuesday.
The Colorado tradition continued during a snowy, cold day high up in the Rocky Mountains.
About 78 couples took part in the mass wedding ceremony. Some were getting married for the first time. Other couples were renewing their vows.
Many were wearing outfits they haven't worn since they said "I do."
None of the couples seemed to mind the snow falling during the ceremony.
