Watch CBS News
Local News

Loveland launches 77th Valentine Re-mailing Program

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

Loveland launches 77th Valentine Re-mailing Program
Loveland launches 77th Valentine Re-mailing Program 00:31

Valentine season is underway, at least in Loveland, the nation's so-called "Sweetheart City." The city unveiled details for the 77th year of the Valentine Re-mailing Program.  

2023-loveland-valentine-envelope-copy.jpg
City of Loveland

This year's program features this poem:

Travel by train, by letter or card

My love note will find you, wherever you are.

Via Sweetheart City my message departs

And speeds on its journey straight to your heart. 

Volunteers mark Valentine's cards with a special stamp and a love poem before sending them out to their original destination.  

To participate in the program, you can send your card in a pre-addressed and pre-stamped envelope in a larger first-class envelope to:

Postmaster - Attention Valentine Remailing
446 E. 29th St., Loveland, CO 80538-9998

Once received, valentines will be removed from the larger envelope and stamped before being re-mailed to its intended recipient.

2023-loveland-vaneltine-card-copy.jpg
City of Loveland

Participants are encouraged to send their valentines to Loveland as soon as possible.

LINK: Valentine's Day Re-mailing Program Information

CBSColorado.com Staff
cbs-news-colorado.jpg

The staff at CBS News Colorado is Covering Colorado First. Meet the news team or contact us.

First published on January 2, 2023 / 4:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.