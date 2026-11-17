Airports across the country were filled with frustration this weekend as flight delays and cancellations left travelers stranded.

For Brelyn Bowman, it meant missing a conference.

Brelyn Bowman CBS

"I was on the airplane for over four hours," Bowman said. "Everybody was grounded."

Jake Hinson and Chelsey Rogers were also stuck, but they were trying to make it to Las Vegas for their wedding.

The couple watched as their flight kept getting pushed back.

"We kept getting notifications on the app. It's delayed. Oh, it's delayed again," Rogers said.

Eventually, the notification they had been dreading came through: their flight was canceled.

"There's nothing that's available that's gonna get us there in time for the ceremony," Rogers said.

Their checked bags had already been sent without them. With no way to make it to Las Vegas in time for the ceremony, the couple headed to leave the airport with little more than a wedding veil in their carry-on.

Chelsey Rogers and Jake Hinson CBS

"I'm crying at this point. I was so hopeful. I really thought we'd make it," Rogers said.

But then they struck up a conversation with Bowman, who just happened to be an ordained minister.

"I made the joke of, like, hey, you know, we can wrap this up now," Bowman said. "But I never imagined that they would actually say yes."

They did.

And shortly after saying yes, Hinson and Rogers said, "I do."

"At first it was just the three of us, yeah, and then another woman ran up," Rogers said. "And then as the trains were letting people off, people were kind of gathering."

The airport tram station by baggage claim became an unexpected wedding venue, with the sound of arriving trains serving as wedding bells.

"You have those moments where time just stands still, you know? And you're just in a moment in space where humanity really connects the way we're supposed to connect," Bowman said. "Nobody was concerned about the flight at that point. Nobody."

After 13 hours at the airport, what began as a miserable travel day became something the couple says they will never forget.

Chelsey Rogers and Jake Hinson Chelsey Rogers

"Thirteen hours in an airport. That's a bad day," Hinson said. "And so that just made what had been a really awful experience a highlight of our life."

And the connection didn't end with the ceremony.

Bowman said she and the couple have stayed in touch. "Yes, yes. So at this point, I am the godmother to their children," Bowman said. "We plan to get together a year from now to celebrate."

Their story proves that even when love isn't in the air, sometimes it's waiting at baggage claim.