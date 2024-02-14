Watch CBS News
Love is in the air for Denver's 16th annual Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day

By Jennifer McRae

On Wednesday, Denver hosted its 16th annual Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. On the steps of the Denver City County Building, dozens of couples tied the knot. 

marathon-weddings-frame-60325.jpg
On Wednesday, Denver hosted its 16th annual Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day.  CBS

This year, Denver Clerk Paul López was dressed as Elvis as he acted as an officiant and married the couples on the steps of the Denver City County Building located at 1437 Bannock Street. He was joined by Denver City Councilwoman Jamie Torres, Denver City Councilwoman Shontel Lewis, and Denver TV legend Anne Trujillo as they officiated over the marriage ceremonies.

marathon-weddings-frame-52943.jpg
On the steps of the Denver City County Building, dozens of couples tied the knot on Valentine's Day.  CBS

Couples were able to walk up to the Denver City County Building after getting their marriage licenses earlier in the day at the Webb Building. The ceremonies were performed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday. 

