Watch CBS News
Local News

Louisville police search for suspect who made illegal withdrawals

By Kasey Richardson

/ CBS Colorado

Louisville police search for suspect who made illegal withdrawls
Louisville police search for suspect who made illegal withdrawals 00:22

Louisville police are seeking the public's assistance locating a suspect accused of making illegal withdrawals from Elevations Credit Unions in Boulder.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, a vehicle was broken into in the Harper Lake parking lot as the suspect withdrew $28,000 in two different withdrawals from the victim's. 

The suspect is described to be an older white female wearing a black top and a grey plaid hat.

lady-stealing-from-bank.jpg
Elevations Credit Unions

The Louisville Police Department encourages anyone who recognize the suspect or have additional information that will help the investigation to contact Corporal Severson at AdrianS@LouisvilleCO.gov or 720-688-1249.

Kasey Richardson

Kasey Richardson is Covering Colorado First in the CBS Colorado newsroom as a digital media producer. He writes and edits articles about breaking news, developing stories and sports. See the CBS Colorado news team or contact us.

First published on October 18, 2023 / 3:10 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.