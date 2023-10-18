Louisville police search for suspect who made illegal withdrawals
Louisville police are seeking the public's assistance locating a suspect accused of making illegal withdrawals from Elevations Credit Unions in Boulder.
At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 10, a vehicle was broken into in the Harper Lake parking lot as the suspect withdrew $28,000 in two different withdrawals from the victim's.
The suspect is described to be an older white female wearing a black top and a grey plaid hat.
The Louisville Police Department encourages anyone who recognize the suspect or have additional information that will help the investigation to contact Corporal Severson at AdrianS@LouisvilleCO.gov or 720-688-1249.
