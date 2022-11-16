Louisville police chief leaving to take Estes Park police chief job

The chief of police in Louisville is leaving his position to take over as chief of police in Estes Park. David Hayes has served as the Louisville police chief since 2014.

Before that, Hayes served more than 30 years with the Boulder Police Department.

David Hayes CBS

Hayes has been a part-time resident of Estes Park since 2017 and according to a news release, has personal ties to the community. He will begin his new role as Estes Park Police Chief on Nov. 28.

His last day with Louisville will be Nov. 18. Louisville Deputy Chief of Police Jeff Fisher will be serving as Interim Chief of Police while the city recruits for a permanent replacement.