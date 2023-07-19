Watch CBS News
Louisiana man found dead near Mount Ida Trail in Rocky Mountain National Park

Officials with the Rocky Mountain National Park say park visitors hiking in the area found a man unresponsive over a mile away from the Mount Ida Trailhead on Monday. 

The parkgoers notified rangers via personal locator beacon and began CPR on the unresponsive person. Rangers responded to the call and continued CPR on the person and initiated advanced medical care.

The man was later pronounced dead. 

The man's body was transferred to the Grand County Coroner's Office who will determine the cause of death. 

The man's name will be released by the coroner's office after next of kin are notified.

