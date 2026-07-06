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Popular Mexican restaurant Los Dos Potrillos reopens Littleton location after fire

By
Jesse Sarles
Website Content Manager, CBS Colorado
Jesse Sarles manages the web content and website operations for CBS Colorado. He writes articles about Colorado news and sports in and around the Denver area.
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Jesse Sarles

/ CBS Colorado

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A family-owned Mexican restaurant with several locations in the Denver metro area is reopening this week after it was forced to shut down in March.

The Los Dos Potrillos in Littleton closed after a kitchen fire.

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CBS

Knowing months of repairs would be needed, the owners took the opportunity to reimagine the space. They made new additions to pay tribute to the Mexican heritage it has honored for more than two decades.

It will officially reopen at 11 a.m.

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