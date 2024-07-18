Neighborhood favorite Los Dos Potrillos announces new Denver location

Great news for Denver fans of Los Dos Potrillos. The Colorado Mexican restaurant chain announced a new location coming to the Mile High City.

On Instagram, Los Dos Potrillos posted a picture with a caption reading "I-25 & Colorado BLVD - Hey Denver, it's been a long time coming. The Mexican restaurant you've been waiting for is coming soon!"

The Mexican restaurant announced a new location in Denver off I-25 and Colorado. @losdospotrillosmexrest

Hacienda Colorado was the previous restaurant occupying the building at 4100 E. Mexico Ave. before it closed earlier this year.

Also known as "Los Dos", Jose Ramirez saved up enough money to open up the first location in Centennial in 2002. There are other restaurants in Littleton, Highlands Ranch, Parker and most recently in Castle Rock.

Its website also says it provides customers with "Real Mexican Food" while maintaining a family-friendly, "hole-in-the-wall" experience.

Some lucky Broncos fans have also seen players or coaches dine at one of their locations.

"We've had John Elway, Peyton Manning. We've had Von Miller, K.J. Hamler, Christian McCaffrey," said Luis Ramirez, a co-owner of Los Dos Potrillos. "The McCaffreys are big fans of us as well."