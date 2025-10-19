United flight diverts due to crack in one layer of the windshield

A United Airlines flight diverted to Salt Lake City last week after the pilots discovered a crack in one of the layers of the windshield.

The National Transportation Safety Board, which is investigating the incident, told CBS News on Sunday that the windscreen of the flight that was en route Thursday from Denver to Los Angeles was being sent to its laboratory for examination.

The multilayer windshield is designed to still function in case one of the layers is damaged, according to officials.

NTSB Investigators will seek to determine if something struck the wind shield of the Boeing 737 mid-flight, and if so, what that object was. As part of the investigation, the NTSB will speak to the pilots about what they saw and review any available flight voice and data recorder details.

The NTSB is investigating a cracked windscreen on a Boeing 737-8 during cruise flight near Moab, Utah, Thursday. Operating as United flight 1093 from DEN to LAX, airplane diverted safely to SLC. NTSB gathering radar, weather, flight recorder data. Windscreen being sent to NTSB… — NTSB Newsroom (@NTSB_Newsroom) October 19, 2025

There were 134 passengers on the flight and six crew members, according to United. The airline said the plane landed safely in Salt Lake City, and another aircraft transferred the passengers to Los Angeles.

Much of the NTSB and the Federal Aviation Administration communications staff are furloughed due to the ongoing government shutdown. No other information was immediately available.