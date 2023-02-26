Los Angeles Clippers take on Denver Nuggets following Leonard's 44-point game

By The Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers (33-29, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (42-19, first in the Western Conference)

Denver; Sunday, 8 p.m. MST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nuggets -4.5

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles plays the Denver Nuggets after Kawhi Leonard scored 44 points in the Clippers' 176-175 overtime loss to the Sacramento Kings.

The Nuggets have gone 29-12 against Western Conference teams. Denver leads the NBA shooting 39.2% from downtown, led by DeAndre Jordan shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Clippers are 19-17 in conference play. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the NBA allowing just 112.2 points while holding opponents to 47.2% shooting.

The teams square off for the fourth time this season. The Nuggets won the last meeting 115-103 on Jan. 14, with Jamal Murray scoring 24 points in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Nuggets, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.3 rebounds. Nikola Jokic is averaging 17.7 points, 9.9 rebounds and 8.2 assists over the last 10 games for Denver.

Paul George is shooting 38.8% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Clippers, while averaging 23.5 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Leonard is averaging 24.2 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 7-3, averaging 116.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 30.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Clippers: 5-5, averaging 120.5 points, 42.6 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.1 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: Aaron Gordon: out (rib), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Zeke Nnaji: out (shoulder).

Clippers: Ivica Zubac: out (calf).