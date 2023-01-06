Los Angeles Chargers surprise Club Q hero with Super Bowl tickets

Navy sailor credited as hero in Club Q shooting, speaks out for first time from hospital bed

Richard Fierro, the man who stopped the Club Q mass shooter in November, is headed to Super Bowl LVII next month thanks to a surprise from his favorite NFL team.

The Chargers flew Fierro to their team facility just outside of Los Angeles last month. He came to meet the players on his favorite team. After practice ended, the entire team lined up to instead meet Fierro and thank him.

Colorado Springs Shooting Hero Meets the Chargers richard came to meet the team ... but the team wanted to meet him 🤍 Posted by Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, December 30, 2022

That Sunday, Fierro was welcomed onto the field at SoFi Stadium during their game against the Los Angeles Rams. It was then that he and his family were surprised with Super Bowl LVII tickets for the game in LA next month.

"It's unreal," Fierro told CBS News. "I felt like I was a part of the team for like five seconds. It was beautiful and it really was impactful for me."

"What he did, man, saving so many lives, salute to that," Chargers running back Joshua Kelley said.

Fierro's daughter lost her boyfriend, 22-year-old Raymond Green Vance, in the shooting.

"It was nice to see my daughter laughing and smiling and having a good time," Fierro said. "She's going through a lot and so has my wife."

Fierro has cheered for the Chargers for years. He told CBS News that when he was deployed in the military, the team was his "home."

"This is what we do as our hobby, it keeps us at home," said Fierro. "When we're deployed or when we're anywhere else, the Chargers was like home. We just held on to that and that is just something that always brought us back to home."