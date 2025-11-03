Los Angeles man indicted by Colorado grand jury, accused of attempting to pimp women

A Colorado grand jury has indicted a Los Angeles man for organized crime violations and attempting to pimp women in the state. Denver District Attorney John Walsh and Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser announced the indictment on Monday.

Andrew Dominguez, 36, was indicted on seven counts, according to the Colorado AG's office, including one count of violation of the Colorado Organized Crime Control Act, two counts of attempted pimping, two counts of criminal impersonation, one count of extortion, and one count of tampering with a victim or witness.

The indictment alleges that starting in early 2023, Dominguez contacted hundreds of women and girls online. Prosecutors claim he was trying to recruit them to take part in his sex trafficking ring. Because more victims may exist, prosecutors are asking any additional Colorado victims to contact Investigator Joe DeAngelo in the Denver District Attorney's Human Trafficking Unit at 720-913-9108.

Prosecutors said Dominguez was arrested in California by special agents with the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation's Fugitive Apprehension Team and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service, with the assistance of Denver District Attorney investigators. He remains in custody in California. An extradition date has yet to be scheduled.