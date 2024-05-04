Looking to celebrate Cinco de Mayo? Adelitas has you covered with a special menu

With its bright, unmistakable exterior, to its distinct Mexican flair inside, Adelitas Cocina y Cantina prides itself in being 100% authentic.

For this week's Dining Out With Larry episode, restaurant promoter Larry Herz thought it'd be the perfect spot to highlight this week ahead of Cinco de Mayo celebrations.

"Larry, you know I love Mexican food. Why'd it take you so long to bring me to a Mexican restaurant?" CBS News Colorado Anchor Mekialaya White asked as the pair sat down and eyed the menu.

"I don't know," laughed Herz. "This is the place to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, which is happening this weekend. We're going to get food that's only on the Cinco de Mayo menu. An exclusive look."

The special menu, only for this weekend, features beef nachos, ceviche, and ahi tuna tostadas to name a few items. And it is plentiful.

"I love a good molcajete," said White, as the staff brought out the bubbling hot special menu dish. "What all is in this item?"

"Green onion, cactus, cheese… be careful... this is scalding hot and a lava rock here!" said Herz.

Adelitas also served up classic tacos, which included carnitas, al pastor, and carne asada. The restaurant has a margarita bar on Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5, along with a live mariachi band.

To check out the hours and location of Adelitas, visit the official website.