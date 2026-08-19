Historic Denver dance center temporarily closed due to fire

A dance center in Denver that's been in business for more than 100 years closed Wednesday after it was damaged in a fire.

The Denver Fire Department says a fire broke out at the Turnverein Dance Center this morning. They added that no one was injured, and that the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Denver Fire Department

The building was constructed in 1921 and features two dance floors and a 4,000-square-foot main ballroom. It hosts social dances, workshops, events, and classes in ballroom dancing, Argentine Tango, country dancing, the Lindy Hop, and West Coast Swing.

All lessons and activities at the Turnverein have been canceled until further notice, the center said on its website. An online announcement said they will update all teachers, organizers, and members on what's to come for the center's programming.

Jennifer Corey dances the Viennese Waltz with student Michael Moore Thursday, March 12, 2015, at the Denver Turnverein in Denver, Colorado. Brent Lewis/The Denver Post via Getty Images

They asked the community to hold their questions for now while they work things out, stating, "We know you are concerned. Please avoid contacting the Turnverein or Tarasa directly today, as they are dealing with a lot right now."

In a social media post, one dance instructor announced that the center will be closed for the next few days for repairs.

The center says updates will be provided via email and the center's social media platforms as they become available.