Longmont police officer helps rescue man trapped inside burning car

By CBSColorado.com Staff

Intense dashcam video footage shows Longmont police's rescue after fiery crash
A police officer from Longmont helped rescue a man who was trapped inside a burning car. Longmont Police Officer Justin Hill responded to a single-vehicle crash at Clover Basin and Larkspur on Sept. 1. 

Dashcam video shows a Longmont police officer helping extinguish a car fire after a single-vehicle crash.  Longmont Police Dept.

When he arrived, the car was one fire and a man was still trapped inside. The officer, a citizen and passenger bent the car's window frame off the vehicle which allowed the man to escape the flames. 

Just moments after he was freed, the car became engulfed in flames. 

Firefighters arrived moments later to extinguish the flames. Alcohol is suspected as a contributor to the crash. 

First published on September 5, 2023 / 4:44 PM

