Lone Tree Arts Center stages big, glitzy, screwball comedy with great music

If you're looking for a fun, fast-paced comedy with big show tunes, "Nice Work If You Can Get It" is the perfect ticket for you. The screwball musical is on stage at the Lone Tree Arts Center.

Lone Tree Arts Center

"Nice Work If You Can Get It" follows a character named, Jimmy Winter, who is a hapless but loveable playboy who is also rich. We meet him at his engagement party for his fourth marriage. As he stumbles out of the bachelor party, he bumps into Billie Bendix, who is a hard, tough, bootlegger. Once these two are set in each other's orbits, hijinks ensues. The production features the songs of George and Ira Gershwin.

"'Rhapsody in Blue' is all over the score, and it's really fun to play. But then as well, you get a lot of these more classic jazz standards that we're covered by Frank Sinatra, Ella Fitzgerald, so songs like 'Someone to Watch Over Me', 'S Wonderful', 'Let's Call the Whole Thing Off,'" said Alec Steinhorn, Music Director for the production.

Steinhorn is working with a 14-piece orchestra which is a large pit for this kind of production.

"Which is really, really fun because we can have horns, we can have reeds, we can have strings, we can have a rhythm section, a second piano. There's all these accoutrements that you want," Steinhorn explained.

Lone Tree Arts Center

Steinhorn called it a "really snappy" production, and credited director Kate Gleason for pulling the production together.

"I've worked with Kate before. And she's one of my favorite people to work with because I just think she's a really intelligent director. There's just a lot of really whip smart comedy," he said.

Steinhorn also praised the choreography calling it filled with "motion and joy", the set, and the lighting.

"It's just an all around big, glitzy, professional production that's full of joy," he said.

LINK: For Tickets & Information for "Nice Work If You Can Get It"

"Nice Work If You Can Get It" is playing at the Lone Tree Arts Center through October 26th.