Local Hispanic chef mentoring other Latino/a chefs and cooks in Denver metro area

Local Hispanic chef owner mentoring next generation of Hispanic chefs and cooks in community

A local Hispanic chef-owner is mentoring the next generation of Hispanic cooks and chefs through a program called "Old Ways, New Hands," which aims to inspire Latinos in the community who have a passion for cooking.

Chef Richard Sandoval, who owns Tamayo in Larimer Square and Toro in Cherry Creek, heads the program. He selected five chefs, foodies and entrepreneurs from across the country to participate, including two from Colorado, one of whom is Gemma Aguayo-Murphy.

Chef Richard Sandoval, center, is mentoring five chefs and entrepreneurs, two of whom are from Colorado. CBS

Aguayo-Murphy, a food blogger from Aurora, was among the group that traveled to Cabo, Mexico, with Sandoval for the once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"I'm still in disbelief about what a wonderful experience it was and how much I learned," Aguayo-Murphy said.

The participants had the opportunity to learn from Sandoval, honing their cooking skills and gaining insights into becoming food entrepreneurs.

"We got to see how Chef Sandoval thinks through a menu, how he thinks about recipes, how he manages a large team, and how he is able to open restaurants around the world," Aguayo-Murphy said. "He also taught us what to look for in textures and spices when creating recipes."

The group of five also competed in a recipe competition, creating their own dishes and receiving critiques.

Aguayo-Murphy, originally from northern Mexico, said her signature pork chile tacos were inspired by her parents, who taught her to cook traditional Mexican recipes. Her mother, who passed away in 2020, shared a love for cooking.

"It's a dish simmered in memories of childhood meals shared with family. My mom, the heart of our family and our kitchen, used to create magic with simple ingredients, and this Chile Colorado was a comforting staple," Aguayo-Murphy said. "This was such a special way for me to pay tribute to her."

This fall, the chefs with the winning dishes from the recipe competition had their creations featured on the menu at Toro and Tamayo during Hispanic Heritage Month. Aguayo-Murphy was among the winners.

"To have my dad be a part of it, and for him to know that this came from our background, the pride I feel because of the pride he feels is just immeasurable," Aguayo-Murphy said.

Aguayo-Murphy was proud to share her dish with the Denver metro community as a tribute to her heritage. She also shares her passion for food and culture through her blog, "Everyday Latina."

"I strive to show people the beauty of Mexican culture and cuisine," Aguayo-Murphy said. "Being part of this program, which highlights that, is so impactful and inspiring to me."

Applications for this year's "Old Ways, New Hands" program are open through Oct. 15.

For more information about the program or how to apply, click here.