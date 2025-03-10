Women soar at Colorado terrain park at Copper Mountain while supporting each other

If you're looking for a great way to find women who love adventure on the ski slopes or have always wanted to learn how to hit a 360 off a jump on the mountain, look no further than Copper Mountain in Colorado's mountains.

The resort is hosting Lleky, a self-described women-led and rider-driven skate and snow group. It's thanks to one of their recent meetups that almost 100 young women hit the Woodward terrain area, grinding rails, hitting jumps onto an airbag, dancing it out, ski or snowboard boots and all. The big difference between this event and a normal day at the park?

It's just for ladies.

"Everyone's going to, you know, give you a big hug, give you a big smile, you know, give you tips, give you pointers," snowboarder Logan Hanley said. "It's just it's just something to look forward to every week."

That positive supportive attitude is a huge draw for the attendees, who can risk flopping on a jump, or slipping off the rail, and know that they won't be judged for trying.

"They're going to make sure you're okay, and then you're going to get that rowdy hype to get back on the horse, to get up and to do it," explained Breanna Glanz-De La Rosa, smiling ear to ear.

Copper Mountain communication representatives issued this statement, showing their support for the event Thursday:

"Copper has been offering some form of seasonal women's programs for over 30 years and continues to provide opportunities for female skiers and riders to progress on the mountain. Copper offers Women's Wednesdays throughout the season for intermediate skiers providing an encouraging skill-focused learning environment. Beyond Women's Wednesdays, Copper also has a variety of women-specific clinics available, including Intro to Park, Carving, and Moguls Clinics, each designed to help riders and skiers hone and progress a specific skill. In addition to providing its own women's specific programs, Copper has partnered with Lleky to host women's park meet ups for women of all abilities creating a safe and lively environment for people to progress their skills in the park."