Llama, llama so much drama over taking a little walk to enjoy the Colorado snow
Wheat Ridge police officers tracked down some llamas earlier this week. Seems the trio, Sofia, Tina and Napoleon, wanted to check out the fresh powder on Sunday and wandered away from home.
Officers wrangled them up and were able to get them back home.
One officer even credited his background of chasing chickens with helping capture the llamas. Officers put the animals on a leash to bring them home.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.