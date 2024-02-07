Llama, llama so much drama over taking a little walk to enjoy the Colorado snow

Llama, llama so much drama over taking a little walk in Wheat Ridge

Llama, llama so much drama over taking a little walk in Wheat Ridge

Llama, llama so much drama over taking a little walk in Wheat Ridge

Wheat Ridge police officers tracked down some llamas earlier this week. Seems the trio, Sofia, Tina and Napoleon, wanted to check out the fresh powder on Sunday and wandered away from home.

Officers wrangled them up and were able to get them back home.

In Colorado, even the llamas love fresh powder ❄️



Three llamas in southeast Wheat Ridge were so eager to play in the snow this morning, they got out of their fence.



Sofia, Tina and Napoleon are back home with their folks now after hanging out with our team 🦙🦙🦙 pic.twitter.com/FTrQhVQzJi — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) February 4, 2024

One officer even credited his background of chasing chickens with helping capture the llamas. Officers put the animals on a leash to bring them home.

Turns out, chasing chickens is good experience for wrangling llamas. At times, they’re better on leash than some of our officers’ dogs 🦙 pic.twitter.com/jlMWYMkPag — Wheat Ridge Police (@WheatRidgePD) February 7, 2024