City of Littleton proposing zoning code changes allowing single-family Colorado homeowners to build duplexes, multiplexes

The city of Littleton is looking at plans for more diverse and affordable housing options. The City Council is considering a zoning change that would allow single-family homes and the owners to build duplexes and multiplexes on their property, among some other proposed changes depending on what the lot is already zoned for and its size.

It's a proposal that has been controversial. As some neighbors say if this proposal passes, it could finally help them move into an affordable home and stay in the community they love. Other neighbors have shared their concerns that their neighborhoods would become too busy and overpopulated.

Like many others, Kevin McCarty, a Littleton resident cannot afford $1 million home. As a young family with two children, he also worries about rent increasing in the future.

"My wife and I were packing boxes ready to move out of the state two years ago because our rent was increasing so much, and there were no options," said McCarty. "If something like this were to pass, then there might be better options for us."

Kevin McCarty CBS

According to Zillow, a $630,000 home is the typical home value in Littleton. Those proposing the changes, and those advocating for them, hope this will help address the housing crisis and shortage of affordable homes.

"We're renting, but we feel like there's an expiration date on this, and we're constantly thinking about what we're going to have to do about it, and it's stressful," said McCarty.

The proposed changes to the city's zoning intends to create more of what's called "missing middle" housing options. Those options refer to duplexes, triplexes, multiplexes, ADUs and cottage court communities.

If it was legal, Matthew Duff, another Littleton resident would have built a duplex on his property when he built his home.

"It's a pretty heavy burden for a family wanting to build a home, and it would have been really nice to split the costs of the land acquisition and things like that with another family," said Duff. "Having a shared wall would have dramatically reduced our costs, and we would have had still a very fine standard of living."

CBS Colorado's Ashley Portillo interviews Matthew Duff. CBS

Depending on what the property owner's lot is already zoned for and its size, property owners could build certain "missing middle" housing options. For example, those with large lots, zoned as acreage residential and large lot residential, can currently build single-family detached homes, but under the proposed changes, they could also build multiplexes or duplexes.

Those with medium lots, zoned as medium lot residential, can currently build single-family detached homes or a cottage court community, but under the proposed changes, could also build duplexes, multiplexes and three-to-four-unit townhomes.

Those with small lots, zoned as small residential lots, can currently build single-family detached homes, a cottage court community, or a duplex, but under the proposed changes, could also build multiplexes and three-to-four-unit townhomes.

The proposal, which allows up to four units be built, was the center of a public hearing during a city council meeting earlier this week, where dozens of people spoke in favor and against it.

"I'm concerned about the density. I'm concerned about the traffic. I'm concerned about the fire department," said one Littleton resident. "Has South Metro examined this?"

"I just wonder, what what problem are we solving," asked another resident. "We're going to undo everything so we can increase the density. It just doesn't make sense."

Many people are also worried that developers will take over, or that the character and charm of Littleton would be impacted.



CBS

"To think that these same developers will build less expensive, lower middle income units is naive at best and reckless at worst," said another resident. "This ordinance that this council is proposing is too broad-based and destructive to the current quality of life within our city."

However, for Duff, if this passes, it's a way to help make his nearly $1 million home more affordable.

"I'm just an advocate of property owners having the right to do what makes sense for them, because not everyone can afford a single family home. If they want to build a duplex and have their aging parent live next to them, they should be able to do that."

Meanwhile, McCarty sees it as an opportunity to live more comfortably.

"We fit right into that middle, and so if there is more houses in that middle range that are duplexes, triplexes, or cottage courts, we'd be able to stay in this area, and not spend an arm and a leg on housing, and still be able to be part of this great community," said McCarty. "It's not going to solve the housing crisis, but if it can at least help with prices a little bit."

Littleton City Council will be voting on the proposed zoning change during their meeting on Jan. 7.