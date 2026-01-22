Littleton Public Schools settles lawsuit brought by three Colorado families for $3 million

Littleton Public Schools is settling a lawsuit brought by three families for $3 million. It stems from a Littleton bus aide who pleaded guilty to abusing children with autism in 2024.

Kiarra Jones was caught on video in April 2024 hitting a non-verbal student while on the bus. Attorneys for the victims' families say there were three boys who were abused.

Video shows Kiarra Jones abusing a nonverbal student CBS

Following the settlement, CBS Colorado received a statement from Jessica Vestal, the mother of one of the victims. It said, in part, "I want to express sincere gratitude to Superintendent Todd Lambert, Deputy Superintendent Melissa Cooper, and board member Lindley McCrary for recognizing the urgency of this situation and acting swiftly."

It went on to say "We have already begun building a model that other districts can learn from -- one that affirms disabled children are worthy of safety, dignity, and protection equal to any other child."



Littleton parents of child abuse victims spoke in front of Arapahoe County court Monday Jan. 5, 2026 following the plea deal reached with the former Littleton Public School bus aide who was originally accused of harming their children. CBS

The settlement will be paid for by the district's insurance. It says there will be no impact on educational services to students.