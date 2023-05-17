Littleton Police Cpl. Jeff Farmer receives Medal of Valor from President Joe Biden
Littleton Police Corporal Jeff Farmer received the Medal of Valor from President Joe Biden on Wednesday. He received the honor for fending off a gunman and helping save a fellow officer during a shooting in 2021.
Farmer and Littleton Police Officer David Snook chased a suspect to a nearby apartment where the suspect began firing at them. Farmer returned fire from the apartment doorstep.
Snook was struck multiple times but would survive. Farmer sustained a knee injury during the exchange of gunfire.
Biden also honored officers from Ohio and Texas and three members of the FDNY.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.