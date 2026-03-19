Littleton police investigate vandalism to Colorado memorial dedicated to U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

Police in Littleton are investigating vandalism to a memorial in Colorado that has been dedicated to U.S. troops who died in Afghanistan. The memorial honors 19 U.S. service members killed during Operation Red Wings, including Danny Dietz, a Colorado native killed in 2005.

Littleton Police Department

Investigators said officers responded around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the memorial located at 3400 West Berry Avenue. Officers determined the eagle figure was stolen from the monument located near a statue honoring Dietz. That eagle is estimated to be worth approximately $1,000.

Littleton Police Department

According to Littleton police, the memorial pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2005 mission in Afghanistan. Dietz was one of three U.S. Navy SEALs killed during the operation. Another 16 service members were killed when their helicopter was shot down while attempting to provide support and rescue to the team.

UNDATED - In this U.S. Navy file photo, Navy SEAL Gunner's Mate Second Class Danny P. Dietz, 25, from Aurora, Colorado is shown. Dietz was killed June 28, 2005 during a reconnaissance mission in Afghanistan. Dietz was posthumously awarded the Navy Cross during a ceremony in Washington, D.C. September 13, 2006. Dietz was part of a four-man team assigned to find a key Taliban leader in the mountainous terrain near Asadabad, Afghanistan, when they came under fire. Mortally wounded, Dietz held his position, drawing fire so one of his teammates could escape. The Navy Cross is second only to the Medal of Honor. U.S. Navy / Getty Images

Investigators said there are no known suspects.