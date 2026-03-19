Littleton police investigate vandalism to Colorado memorial dedicated to U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan
Police in Littleton are investigating vandalism to a memorial in Colorado that has been dedicated to U.S. troops who died in Afghanistan. The memorial honors 19 U.S. service members killed during Operation Red Wings, including Danny Dietz, a Colorado native killed in 2005.
Investigators said officers responded around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday to the memorial located at 3400 West Berry Avenue. Officers determined the eagle figure was stolen from the monument located near a statue honoring Dietz. That eagle is estimated to be worth approximately $1,000.
According to Littleton police, the memorial pays tribute to those who lost their lives in the 2005 mission in Afghanistan. Dietz was one of three U.S. Navy SEALs killed during the operation. Another 16 service members were killed when their helicopter was shot down while attempting to provide support and rescue to the team.
Investigators said there are no known suspects.