Littleton neighbors object to proposed open space land swap in Highlands Ranch

The Highlands Ranch Community Association is requesting a major amendment to the Highlands Ranch Planned Development. They want to create equestrian and outdoor education facilities on land that is currently open space.

It is located east of U.S. 85 along Ron King Trail next to the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility.

The Highlands Ranch Community Association wants to modify zoning for part of the Backcountry Wilderness Area. While it could expand recreational opportunities for Highlands Ranch residents, some neighbors are worried about a loss of open space.

"We wanted a view of the mountains, and this is very Colorado," said Monte Moore, longtime Cherokee Ridge Estates resident.

Moore built his Littleton home for the views, nature and open space.

"This is an elk migration corridor, and we see elk and deer on a weekly basis in our yard, in the street, and it's awesome, and that's one of the main draws," Moore said.

He lives right next to a more than eight-thousand-acre Open Space Conservation Area (OSCA), which was established in 1988 and is owned by the Highlands Ranch Community Association (HRCA).

The HRCA is proposing an amendment to allow a 20-acre equestrian center and a 45-acre area for outdoor education preschools, camps, community events, administrative offices and more.

"You're doing away with the original intent of what the conservation agreement was, and the impact to the elk herds that are native to this area," Moore said.

Moore worries about the impact to wildlife and safety. Parts of the area are in a floodplain and there is little to no infrastructure in place.

"There's only one egress in and out, which is a safety concern for South Metro Fire," Moore said. "This neighborhood, believe it or not, has had five wildfires in five years."

According to a report from county staff on the proposed amendment, "South Metro reviewed the request and noted a conditional non-objection to the application. South Metro notes site infrastructure does not currently support new structures or expanded uses without approved improvements to site access and fire protection water supplies. South Metro indicates its comments need to be adequately resolved prior to approval of any future site improvement plans."

The report notes "Douglas County Wildfire indicated wildfire danger is considered moderate based on existing fuel types and topography" but does not include a detailed wildfire risk study.

The area that could house a preschool is next to the Highlands Ranch Law Enforcement Training Facility, which offers firearms and other trainings to many law enforcement agencies.

"What it sounds like to us is pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop!" Moore said. "It bothers me when you're going to put children next to an area where they use live ammunition on a daily basis."

The HRCA told CBS Colorado, "HRCA has submitted a petition to modify the zoning regulations for the current Basecamp area of the Backcountry Wilderness Area. In conjunction with this petition, we have developed a conceptual plan that contemplates the potential future construction of a facility dedicated to supporting HRCA's environmental and outdoor education initiatives.

This proposed facility is intended to enhance safety measures and substantially expand educational opportunities for Highlands Ranch residents as well as for the broader community. It represents HRCA's continued commitment to offering enriching, accessible, and sustainable nature-based learning experiences."

The plan includes a land swap of sorts. HRCA wants to reduce 65 acres of developable land from an area on the east end of the OSCA and "relocate" it to the area in question to maintain the same development footprint in the OSCA.

But it is little comfort to neighbors like Moore.

"It impacts the people, the land, the conservation agreement, which has been in place for well nearly 50 years," Moore said.

Moore says he and his neighbors have voiced their opposition to the plan but feels their concerns have fallen on deaf ears. "It's basically David and Goliath… I would say half our neighborhood has been to their planning meetings, and for the most part, they just sort of shut anyone down saying, 'Well, you're not part of Highlands Ranch. You don't have a voice, because you're just the neighbor.'"

Many plan to try again on Monday, Dec. 1, when the Douglas County Planning Commission will take up this item at 6 p.m. in the Philip S. Miller Building, 100 Third St., Castle Rock. The Board of County Commissioners public hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. at the same address.