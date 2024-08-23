Littleton High School and police department investigate allegations of assault among members of football team

Littleton Public Schools shared in a letter on Friday that Littleton High School and Littleton Police Department are investigating allegations of assault among members of the football team.

The football field at Littleton High School. CBS

LPS sent the letter via email to the school district community and stated that it was made aware of the allegations through an anonymous tip on Thursday.

CBS Colorado reached out to the school district to confirm if this investigation involved both student and adult members of the football team, but LPS did not share more information than what immediately went out in its letter.

The school also decided to cancel Friday's football practice, team dinner and Saturday's scrimmage.

Littleton PD confirmed with CBS Colorado this is an open investigation, and said it did not have further information pending the ongoing investigation.