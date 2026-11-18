Raise the Future has a new chief executive officer. With new leadership comes a new vision. Recently, CBS Colorado First at Four anchor Mekialaya White sat down with Lindsay Kaeding to learn more about her vision for the organization.

CBS

"I just celebrated 25 years," Kaeding told White.

Her journey with Raise the Future started when she was 18 years old. She became a part-time administrative assistant under the leadership of the organizations founder, Dixie Van De Flier Davis.

"Dixie was a powerhouse. I mean when she stepped into a room you felt that," Kaeding recalled.

"What is it that makes you so passionate about the work that you do?"

"I came from a family of adoption. My mom was adopted as an infant, and when I was 11, my family became a foster family. We were placed with a young boy during that time, and when I was about 12, he was adopted into our home. So adoption and foster care were always just special to me," Kaeding responded.

Her lived experience helps Kaeding understand the journey that families are on, and how Raise the Future can help the most.

"At the heart of our mission is really connection, and connection looks different in all different areas. We really lean into connection with our youth and our families, but it's also bringing our community and connecting them to this work as well," she explained.

CBS

Over the years, Kaeding has worked her way up through the ranks working in eight different positions including programs, development, and fundraising.

"Working at Raise the Future has not just been a job, right, it's not just someplace that I show up to everyday. It is part of who I am. It is part of my family's story. It's part of my relationship with our community," she said.

Kaeding has watched the community grow. She's helped the organization adapt to meet new needs. Now she's looking forward to moving it even further into the future.