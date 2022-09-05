Lincoln County deputy injured after stopping wrong-way driver on I-70

A Lincoln County Sheriff's deputy was injured on Sunday night after putting himself between a wrong-way driver and traffic on Interstate 70. It happened on I-70 between exits 383 and 395.

A 58-year-old driver behind the wheel of an SUV was going the wrong way in the eastbound lanes. Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hutton tried to get the driver's attention but the driver did not respond.

Hutton thought that because of all the Labor Day holiday weekend traffic, it was a danger to other drivers. He decided to put his patrol car in front of the wrong-way driver.

Both Hutton and the driver received minor injuries.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy Michael Hutton

This isn't the first time Hutton has put himself in front of danger for his community. Last May, he was shot several times when he was ambushed while investigating a burglary involving a semi truck. He survived those injuries.