'Limbs for Liberty' group sends winter coats to Ukrainian civilians and soldiers

Special delivery on its way from the Eagle Airport to Ukraine

Five duffle bags are unloaded out of the back of a car at short-term parking at the Eagle Regional Airport Monday morning, each one stacking neatly on top of the next as Kreston and Kelli Rohrig get ready for their fifth charity mission.

The bags are full of winter coats, primed and ready for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers just trying to make it through another cold winter while also being invaded by Russian forces and sometimes living without power.

Andrei Chersak stands beside them, balancing on his only leg, held up by crutches. Today he will receive his prostatic, thanks to the nonprofit the Rohrigs set up.

Then he's headed home, along with some coats of his own.

"Andrei, when he has his leg will take three more bags," Kelli said.

The Rohrigs did not plan to make this donation, they had planned to stop with the coats after their 4th trip...but coats from Coloradans just keep showing up at their home.

"We live in the land of jackets," Kelli laughed. "I am extremely guilty of over-jacketing." Apparently, so are other folks in Eagle county.

Each one of the coats, ranging from kids sizes to adults, will be provided to those who are struggling near the conflict border right now.

"Some of the communities that we visited, basic factory or farming towns were completely leveled for no reason and people just living in rubble as winter was starting," Kreston said. "It was just senseless. There is no point to it so hopefully people can hold on to that...it is going to take a long time to rebuild as this war goes on."

"It is just going to keep getting worse."

One of Kelli's contacts in Ukraine who is helping distribute donations told her this recently: "Her response is always 'we are cold, but we are free.'"

Still, their support does not end here. The two plan to help out other amputees in the coming months, with two already picked out at this point. Donations are still the issue, with the list of folks in need of prosthetics continues to grow.

If you're interested in helping the Rohrigs in their missing to help Ukrainians, feel free to visit their nonprofit page at limbsforliberty.com.