Lightning sparks multiple fires near Eagle and Gypsum

By CBSColorado.com Staff

/ CBS Colorado

At least three wildfires may have been sparked by lightning in the Eagle and Gypsum area. The Eagle County Sheriff's office says that several agencies are responding.  They are working to put out fire at the end of Wapiti Road in Eagle, near Red Hill in the town of Gypsum and near Sylvan Lake State Park.  

The fire near Red Hill is called the South 133 Fire. It is estimated to be 10 acres in size and it's burning between Gypsum and Dotsero.  

The fire off Wapiti Road north of Interstate 70 near Eagle is contained.

The sheriff's office asks if you see smoke in those three area do not call 911 as it could tie up the phone lines for other emergencies.

First published on July 19, 2022 / 4:16 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

