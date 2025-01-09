Cold and blustery with light snow for Denver metro area Thursday

It's a First Alert Weather Day on Thursday as snow moves into the Denver metro area. This system could bring roughly 1-3 inches of snow to areas south and east of Denver. Highest amounts will be over the Palmer Divide and east central Plains with up to 4 inches possible. Totals across the Denver metro are likely to be light, from a trace to 2 inches. The Front Range Mountains will see between 1-4 inches with 2 to 6 inches expected for the Medicine Bow Range.

CBS

The main concern with this system won't be the amounts of snowfall, but will be with the gusty winds causing areas of blowing snow. Wind gusts 30 to 40 mph are possible through the day not only causing blowing and drifting snow, but also making it feel much colder. Daytime highs will only be in the 20s, but when you factor in the wind it will feel more like temperatures in the teens.

CBS

The snow will gradually clear from North to South on Thursday afternoon, wrapping up by Thursday evening for most. If you go to the Stock Show Parade, the snow should taper off, but prepare for cold and windy conditions.

CBS

The next system moves in over the weekend. The northern mountains, Flat Tops, and central mountains could pick up 4 to 10 inches of snow. Temperatures will stay below normal through Tuesday.