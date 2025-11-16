Light rail service interrupted in downtown Denver due to power outage

An outage in Denver may have knocked out power to "the entire downtown area" just as the Broncos game comes to an end and the crowds are leaving the stadium, according to RTD.

RTD Public Information Officer Tina Marquez said they're trying to "build a bus bridge" between 10th Avenue and Osage Street and Alameda due to the interruption to the light rail service. The outage has affected the D Line, E Line and W Line. The W line to Golden will come back online soon, officials said.

Xcel estimates the outage will be restored by 6:45 p.m. They said a car struck a pole and knocked it down across the light rail tracks. They added that their crews are "working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."

No further details are available at this time, and RTD is encouraging riders to follow the RTD app's service alerts.