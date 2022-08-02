Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group

The Denver Broncos on Tuesday announced that another person has been added to their newly formed ownership group: Formula One driver Sir Lewis Hamilton. In June the Walton-Penner family entered into an agreement to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Hamilton will become the third Black person to join the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband and Greg Penner.

2019 Formula One World Drivers Champion Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates after the F1 Grand Prix of USA at Circuit of The Americas on Nov. 3, 2019 in Austin, Texas. Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Businesswoman Mellody Hobson and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are also part of the group.

The team released a statement from Rob Walton on Tuesday morning saying "We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion (Sir Lewis Hamilton) to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team."

“We're delighted to welcome Seven-Time Formula One World Champion Sir @LewisHamilton to our ownership group. He is a champion competitor who knows what it takes to lead a winning team.”



Statement from Rob Walton on behalf of the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group: pic.twitter.com/kl2z04lKyk — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 2, 2022

Hamilton is a seven-time world champion F1 driver. Last year Hamilton was knighted by Charles, Prince of Wales during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.