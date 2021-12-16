Renowned Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton knighted days after stunning F1 loss

Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton was knighted Wednesday, just days after a controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where Lewis came in second and was denied a record-breaking eighth championship. Hamilton was knighted by Charles, Prince of Wale,s during a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Arise, Sir @LewisHamilton! The seven-time #F1 champion officially received his Knighthood at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, joined by his mum, Carmen 🥰 pic.twitter.com/7efxn211uR — Formula 1 (@F1) December 15, 2021

The 36-year-old driver for Mercedes was considered the favorite to take home the 2021 championship, which would have broken his tie with Michael Schumacher. His main competition was 24-year-old Max Verstappen, as the two had butted heads throughout the season. In one notable instance, Hamilton found himself on the receiving end of racist social media comments after crashing into Verstappen during the British Grand Prix.

But at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, a crash by Nicholas Latifi of Williams Racing with just four laps to go created a domino effect that some say caused Hamilton's loss.

A safety car added to the track to help cars avoid debris created an opportunity for Verstappen to change to a fresh pair of tires, while Hamilton, who had a sizeable lead at the time, raced on old tires so as not to give it up. After a controversial decision by the race director to allow cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themsleves, the two began the last lap nearly neck and neck. Verstappen was then able to pull ahead for the victory.

There has been an uproar on social media follwing the race, with many saying that race director Michael Masi was not consistent in his application of the rules. Mercedes lodged two complaints, both of which have been dismissed.