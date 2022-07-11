Condoleezza Rice joins new ownership group of Denver Broncos, looks forward to 'adventure of a lifetime'

Condoleezza Rice joins new ownership group of Denver Broncos, looks forward to 'adventure of a lifet

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice has joined the new Denver Broncos ownership group. The team released a statement from Rob Walton on Monday morning saying "her unique experience and extraordinary judgment will be a great benefit to our group and the Broncos organization."

The Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group is pleased to welcome former Secretary of State @CondoleezzaRice to its ownership group.



Statement » pic.twitter.com/yqVHrPhC2M — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 11, 2022

Last month the Walton-Penner family entered into an agreement to purchase the Broncos for $4.65 billion.

Rice released a statement Monday afternoon saying she's "honored" to be part of the ownership group and called the opportunity an "adventure of a lifetime."

I'm pleased to share that I'll be joining the @Broncos organization: pic.twitter.com/dJpmJzjxjw — Condoleezza Rice (@CondoleezzaRice) July 11, 2022

Rice served as secretary of state under the administration of President George W. Bush. She has deep Colorado ties. Her father, John Rice, joined the University of Denver faculty in the late 1960s, and Denver Broncos players often visited the Rice house. Condoleezza skated with the Denver Figure Skating Club for many years as a teen. She earned a bachelor's degree at DU in political science, graduating in 1974 at the age of 19. After earning a master's degree at Notre Dame, she returned to DU to get a doctorate degree from the Graduate School of International Studies. During that time she dated the Denver Broncos star player Rick Upchurch.

Rice is the second African-American woman to join the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group, which includes Walmart heir Rob Walton, his daughter Carrie Walton Penner and her husband and Greg Penner. Mellody Hobson is also part of the group. The Chicago native is an accomplished businesswoman who has served in board or executive roles with Starbucks, JP Morgan Chase and Ariel Investments. She is also married to film director and producer George Lucas.