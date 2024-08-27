Let's Talk Parker website gives residents a chance to report bad traffic habits in Denver metro area

Across the Denver metro area, speeding and traffic are always big concerns among drivers and pedestrians. The Parker Police Department is working to fix its traffic problems by patrolling the roads every single day.

The department even has a website, Letstalkparker.org, to invite residents to an outlet where they can let the police know about problem areas.

An officer on patrol with the Parker Police Department. CBS

Parker police tell CBS Colorado they patrol hot spots like Parker Road daily but this doesn't mean they know all of the other areas of concern. With the help of the community, residents can tell officers when and where common problems occur so police can add the area to their patrol areas. Concerned citizens can go to the website, place a pin, and explain the problem.

Your First Alert Traffic Tracker Reporter Brian Sherrod rode along with Parker Police Officer Rosecrans on Tuesday morning. During their ride, Rosecrans used a speedometer to see how fast drivers were going in the city. Two minutes into their ride, a driver decided to go 56 mph in a 40 mph speed zone. The driver was pulled over and said they were going along with the traffic. This is just one traffic issue police and residents go through daily.

Parker police tell CBS Colorado there were four fatalities on Parker's roads in 2023. In 2024, there has been one so far. Parker police say the most important thing to remember is being courteous can make the biggest difference on the roads.

"Showing a little grace to other drivers I think will go a long way and knowing that it's not personal," Josh Hans, Public Information Officer for Parker Police said. "They are not intentionally doing something to you. They may not have seen you. In some instances, maybe they are driving a little aggressively, but let them go on ahead and the situation will have de-escalated."

Parker police are providing tips on the roads to remember. If you are breaking traffic rules with kids in the car, they can mirror those bad habits. Remember to slow down in school zones. This is a consistent issue officers continue to observe.

If you are seeing consistent issues, remember, that you can go to Letstalkparker.org to report. The site is updated every week and the map is updated every month.