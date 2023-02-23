Leonard Farrar accused of Arapahoe County Key Bank robbery, leaving behind suspicious device

Suspect Leonard Farrar, 38, was arrested on a felony charge of aggravated robbery charge on Wednesday in connection to a robbery at Key Bank on Feb. 21. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office confirmed Farrar was in custody on Thursday morning.

Arapahoe deputies originally responded to the bank at East Orchard Road and East Smoky Hill Road after a man allegedly robbed the bank and left a device behind.

A bomb squad responded to the bank and confirmed it was not an explosive device and the area was safe.

Several nearby businesses in the area were evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Two schools were briefly placed on secure perimeter to protect teachers on a staff work day, but no lockouts were called because students are not in school today. That status was quickly lifted.

Farrar's arrested was made collectively by Arapahoe deputies and FBI Denver's Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force.

There was no immediate information about how and where investigators found Farrar or connected him to the robbery.

