Arapahoe County deputies searching for bank robbery suspect

Deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office are at a bank near East Orchard Road and East Smoky Hill Road after a man allegedly robbed the bank and left a device behind.

The bomb squad is currently at the bank, working to determine what kind of device he left behind.

The suspect is described as a white male roughly six feet tall, with a thin build, and wearing a dark hoodie, grey cargo pants, white shoes, and a mask. He was also seen carrying a light blue reusable shopping bag.

Several nearby businesses in the area have been evacuated out of an abundance of caution. Two schools were briefly placed on secure perimeter to protect teachers on a staff work day, but no lockouts were called because students are not in school today. That status was quickly lifted.