Legendary Denver radio DJ and civil rights advocate James "Dr. Daddio" Walker dies, family say

James "Dr. Daddio" Walker, a legendary Denver DJ and radio station owner and operator, has died, his family confirmed on Tuesday.

Walker owned and operated KDKO Radio, a Black-owned radio station now operating as KPLS, 1510 AM. Walker's family described him as a "visionary voice in media," who used that voice to "uplift culture, amplify community voices, and mentor generations of broadcasters and leaders" on the radio.

"With hearts full of love and gratitude, we announce the peaceful transition of our beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, James 'Dr. Daddio' Walker," his family said in a statement. "He has gone home to meet the Lord and to reunite with his beautiful wife, Pat."

James "Dr. Daddio" Walker is seen in an undated photo. Brother Jeff Photography

Historically a station that played R&B, soul, and blues music, the station transitioned to a Christian programming format in 2020. The station was sold by a group of investors to Walker in 1989, at which point, it had become a mix of music and talk radio, with a focus on the Black community.

The NAACP of Colorado, Montana, and Wyoming honored Walker's passing and his life and legacy.

"Dr. Daddio opened doors for countless Black radio professionals and provided a platform for leaders and citizens to be heard, standing proudly for 'Unity in the Community' while amplifying the fight for civil rights across Colorado and beyond," the organization's president, Omar Montgomery, said.

The Denver Public Library, which inducted Walker into its Hall of Fame in 2008, said he was the first Black owner of an urban radio station west of the Mississippi River.

"He gave true recognition to the black community for its accomplishments and made the community proud of its heritage," his induction entry reads.

James "Dr. Daddio" Walker is seen in an undated photo on the Denver Public Library's website. Denver Public Library

Walker has been memorialized by several public officials, as well.

Arapahoe County Commissioner and former state Sen. Rhonda Fields wrote on X, "My heart is heavy as I remember the life and legacy of James 'Dr. Daddio' Walker."

"Through his voice, his faith, and his unwavering commitment to community, he lifted so many of us. He didn't just broadcast-he connected, encouraged, and inspired," she continued. "Sending love, prayers, and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and all who loved him."

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser also honored Walker in a statement.

"The beloved James 'Dr. Daddio' Walker has gone home to reunite with his wife Pat, after a life well lived," he said. "His memory lives on as a blessing, as inspiration for continuing the work of fighting for opportunity for all, and a model of building community."

Walker's family said they will share details regarding services.

"We will celebrate his life, not mourn his passing," they said. "A life well lived, a soul well loved, and a legacy eternal."