Legendary American Composer Conducts At Colorado Music Festival

One of the greatest composers of current classical music was in Boulder for the Colorado Music Festival. John Adams conducted two of his own creations and curated some other great works for the Festival's "Week of Today" series.

Composer, conductor John Adams at the Colorado Music Festival 2022. CBS

Adams joined his longtime friend and the Musical Director of the Festival, Peter Oundjian, as co-conductors for the series of performances. CBS4 caught up with Adams while he was rehearsing his piece "City Noir" at the Chautauqua Auditorium.

"It's a symphony, but it's very much influenced by jazz," Adams said of "City Noir."

The music is particularly influenced by the kind of jazz you hear in film noir.

"So it's a little dark, jazzy, but also a little violent now and then," Adams added.

The alto saxophone plays the solo in John Adams' "City Noir." CBS

An alto saxophone is soloist in the piece – a clear sign this is modern symphony music. That is the focus of "Week of Today" at the Colorado Music Festival.

"I came of age during the period of Jimmy Hendrix and John Coltrane, and all that wonderful music from the 70's. And it's informed my music," Adams explained.

In addition to his own music, Adams worked with Oundjian to bring other living composers to the Festival. Timo Andres wrote an opening piece that will be a world premiere. And Adams own son, Samuel, has a piece in the performance.

The Colorado Music Festival orchestra in rehearsal. CBS

Adams said that he brought his whole family to Boulder for his time at the Festival, and he's enjoying the setting, the Festival and the orchestra.

"The orchestra is playing it really well, as they say, 'I'm in hog heaven," he said with a smile.

LINK: Colorado Music Festival Tickets & Information

John Adams has performances on Friday, July 15, 2022 and Sunday, July 17, 2022. The Festival runs through August 7th