Lee Fire in Western Colorado gains 27,000 acres overnight, new evacuations ordered

The Lee Fire burning in Western Colorado has begun racing south after winds shifted away from the town of Meeker on Friday, prompting officials to declare new evacuation zones.

Lee Fire seen from Meeker CBS

As of Saturday morning, the Lee Fire to the southwest of Meeker has burned 88,877 acres and remains 0% contained. To the southeast of town, the Elk Fire is 8% contained and has burned 14,502 acres thus far. Officials said over 1,200 personnel are working on the Lee and Elk Fires combined.

Meeker's evacuation status was downgraded to "ready" Friday night as the winds shifted away from the town. However, due to the winds changing direction, new evacuation zones have been declared south and west of the Lee Fire. Rio Blanco CR 5, Piceance Creek Road, is now closed.

Fire evacuation stages: Ready, Set, Go. Rio Blanco County Sheriff's Office

Evacuation Zone 63 to the south of the fire is now in "Go" status; residents in the area need to leave immediately.

South of the fire, along the northern edge of Garfield County, zones 80 and 81 are in "Set" status. A short-notice evacuation for these residents is likely, and officials encouraged them to be ready to leave. They suggest those who need more time to leave now.

You can find a list of evacuation zones and orders here.

Red Cross shelters remain open at the Moffat County High School in Craig and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Rangley.

According to some residents, ash and smoke can be seen as far as Rifle and Parachute.

Pyrocumulus clouds forming above Lee Fire Garfield County Sheriff's Office

Officials said the Lee Fire has grown so large, and is burning so hot, that it's creating its own weather. They said pyrocumulus clouds created by the intense convection, combined with moisture in the air, have reached 30,000 feet high. Operations Planning Chief Tyler Nathe said the fire is creating its own winds and feeding itself.