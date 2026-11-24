CBS Colorado's Together for Colorado Toy Drive collects new, unwrapped toys to benefit the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver. Part of the mission at the clubs is developing leadership skills among the members. One of the ways to do that is to have teens share their passions. That's exactly what's happening at the Broncos Boys & Girls Club.

"The kits we're using are VEX IQ," said 13-year-old Nathan, a member of the club.

Nathan started a robotics team at the club last summer. He's teaching younger children at the club how to build basic bots.

"It's very basic. It's just four wheels, two motors, and the brain...nothing much," he explained.

CBS

The kits they're using are recommended for 3rd to 5th graders.

They're good for showing the kids how to problem solve and everything. How to work as a team," Nathan said.

He was able source of the robotics kits that the children work on together.

"It's main function is just to drive around. Let the kids explore stuff, but I'd like to continue throughout the VEX curriculum. Eventually, we're going to add on attachments to it, like a bumper or a claw, that can be used to play games like soccer or freeze tag," Nathan said.

Nathan is on the robotics team at his school. He was excited when he was asked to start a program at the Boys & Girls Club and to share his passion for bot building with the younger club members.

"It builds up paths for them to take in the later years of their life. They have experience building robots. They have experience with the code could lead to paths in life that right now are pretty rewarding," he explained.

LINK: Together for Colorado Toy Drive

You can support teens like Nathan and all the children at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Denver by making a donation of a new, unwrapped toy to the CBS Colorado Together for Colorado Toy Drive. Just drop your donation in the collection bin at participating King Soopers stores.