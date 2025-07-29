Denver city employees to learn of layoffs next month

City employees in Denver to learn of layoffs next month

Denver employees will learn in a few weeks if they're being laid off. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston emailed employees, saying layoffs will start the week of Aug. 18. A two-page letter CBS News Colorado obtained outlines the next steps, including possible severance packages. The city has already posted a "Layoff Separation Guide" on its website.

We don't know the exact number of people who will be laid off. Denver's executive director of human resources told Investigator Brian Maass last month that likely "hundreds" would be let go.

In the letter, Johnston said one priority is "protecting core city services." And he said, "... we need to build a budget that fits within the revenues we have."

Johnston announced earlier this summer a hiring freeze and furloughs of city workers after sharing that the city of Denver faced a $50 million budget deficit this year.

Johnston sat down with CBS Colorado anchor Michael Spencer and said the city faces a $200 million shortfall in 2026.

"We're going to keep officers on the street. We're going to keep trash getting picked up. We're going to keep our parks and rec centers clean and open," Johnston told Spencer.

The letter says that after being notified of their layoffs, employees will get 30 days of administrative leave. Eligible employees also learned how much severance they'll receive. And it says retiring and probationary employees are not entitled to severance.

Johnston thanked employees for their service.

"These are not easy days, and these are not easy decisions. Every role in the city matters, and every person in those roles has contributed to our city in meaningful ways," he said.