Number of improperly stored bodies grows from 115 to at least 189 in Colorado funeral home investigation

The number of "improperly stored" bodies at the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose has grown from an estimated 115 to at least 189 since the investigation began earlier this month. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office began an investigation on Oct. 4 after neighbors reported an odor emanating from the funeral home.

Law enforcement, including the FBI, were investigating the site of a funeral home in Fremont County. KKTV 11News

All decedents were removed from the funeral home on Oct. 13. All individuals were transported to the El Paso County Coroner's Office.

Investigators said that number could change depending on the identification and investigative process. The next phase of the investigation includes confirming identification and notifying the families. There is no timeline for completion.

Investigators at the scene of Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose. CBS

"While the investigation for this incident continues, we also remain focused on the impacted families," said Fremont County Sheriff Allen Cooper in a statement. "We want to do all we can to provide the families the support they need as we shift to the next phase in this process."

The Fremont County coroner had previously said the identification process could take several months with the focus on showing respect for the decedents and their families.

"We are conducting extensive coordination efforts as we focus on the identification of the decedents and provide notifications to ensure the families are given accurate information to prevent further victimization as they continue to grieve their loved ones," said Fremont County Coroner Randy Keller in a statement.

The FBI and CBI have dispatched crews to the funeral home as part of the investigation.

Additional Information from the Fremont County Sheriff's Office:

Families who have not already done so are asked to go to https://forms.fbi.gov/penrose-funeral-home and complete the questionnaire to assist in this process.

If you believe you or your loved one might have been impacted and you have further questions, please send an email to penrosefuneralhome@fbi.gov. This is the most effective way to connect with resources; a person will respond to all emails from family members.