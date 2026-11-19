Thousands of Colorado taxpayers who were told they could receive an income tax cut under Amendment 87 could instead face significant tax increases, according to a lawsuit filed in Denver District Court.

The lawsuit, filed by conservative nonprofit Advance Colorado, alleges state analysts miscalculated the measure's tax impact on approximately 55,000 taxpayers earning between $500,000 and $1 million annually.

According to the state's Blue Book, those taxpayers were expected to receive an average tax cut of $284. But Advance Colorado claims they could actually face an average tax increase of approximately $2,600.

The lawsuit also alleges that another 60,000 taxpayers earning more than $1 million annually could see their tax increases rise to approximately $39,000, rather than the $26,000 projected in the Blue Book.

The dispute centers on how income is calculated for individuals and businesses that earn at least part of their income outside Colorado.

According to the lawsuit, the Colorado Department of Revenue calculates tax rates using total income, while the Blue Book analysis based its projections on Colorado-sourced income alone. Advance Colorado argues that difference resulted in inaccurate estimates of the measure's financial impact.

The lawsuit raises a separate constitutional challenge, claiming Amendment 87 violates the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights, commonly known as TABOR.

TABOR requires tax increase questions to be presented to voters as standalone ballot measures. Advance Colorado argues Amendment 87 combined a tax increase with a proposed change to the state constitution, violating that requirement.

Advance Colorado is asking the court to prevent the Department of Revenue from collecting any additional taxes resulting from Amendment 87.

Amendment 87 impacts taxpayers in nine of the 12 new tax brackets. While they will still save money, it's less than the Blue Book said they would, according to the lawsuit.

The allegations have not been established in court. The lawsuit now puts the measure's projected tax impact and its constitutionality at the center of a legal dispute.