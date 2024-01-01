Lauren Boebert's shift to Colorado's 4th Congressional District sparks wide range of responses from opponents

U.S. Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert has announced she intends to run for a new seat in 2024, looking to replace outgoing Republican Ken Buck in Colorado's 4th Congressional District.

Boebert, who currently serves the 3rd District, announced her intentions to switch districts for the 2024 election last week.

Boebert posted a video on social media announcing her decision.

"It is the right decision for me personally, and it is the right decision for those who support our conservative movement. This is the right decision for Colorado, for us." Boebert said in a nearly give-minute-long video announcing her candidacy.

After Buck announced his decision to not seek reelection, in part citing his distaste for the direction his party was heading with far-right conservatives, several Coloradans announced their plans to run for his seat.

Democrats running for Colorado's 4th Congressional District react to Lauren Boebert entering the race after switching districts. John Padora, left, Karen Breslin, center, Ike McCorkle, right. CBS

The candidates include Republicans, Democrats and independents. The candidates in the race include Tom Harvey, Richard Holtorf, Ike McCorkle, John Padora, Lauren Boebert and Karen Breslin.

"I am a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives Colorado Congressional District 4," Breslin said in a video posted online intended for Boebert. "I want to welcome you to the race."

Breslin went on in the video to talk about her concerns with the direction of the country.

John Padora lives in Northern Colorado and told CBS News Colorado he hoped to be the Democrat that replaced Buck.

"Never in a million years, when I committed to this race, would I have anticipated running against Lauren Boebert," Padora said. "I think Boebert has a very good chance of winning the primary because she is very well-liked in the MAGA circles and those folks come out and vote in the primary."

The 4th District covers a wide range of demographics in Colorado. While the majority of the district is made up of Colorado's Eastern Plains, the district also covers portions of urban Weld County, Douglas County and the city of Loveland.

Candidates like Holtorf, who's currently a Republican State Representative, touted his ability to connect with the district, citing his longstanding residency in the region, service to the country and involvement in ranching.

"I'm the fabric of this part of the state, I have lived here a very long time," Holtorf said.

Ike McCorkle, who has served as the Democratic nominee for the same position in previous elections, said the attention Boebert's entrance to the race has brought to the region is benefiting other candidates as well. McCorkle said his campaign has already brought in more than $200,000 in the days since Boebert announced her candidacy in the race.

"She is actually giving us a gift," McCorkle said. "She is giving us an opportunity that may otherwise not have come for another two or three cycles."

Harvey said he supports Boebert's desire to bring conservative values to Congress for Colorado, but felt it should be done in a district she lives in.

"In my eyes, she has been a great conservative vote and I support her staying in 3rd (Congressional District) and fighting to hold that seat. That is where we need her to be," Harvey said.

Though representatives are not required to live in the district they are serving, Boebert said she intends to move to the 4th District in the next year.